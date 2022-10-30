Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.04 and a 1-year high of $128.98.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

