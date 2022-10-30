GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GXO opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

