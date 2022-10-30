Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,327,482.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $366.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.69 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

