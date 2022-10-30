Insider Selling: AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) President Sells 42,392 Shares of Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,192,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.11.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 456,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 126,992 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,196,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 60,152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

