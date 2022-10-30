Insider Selling: AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) President Sells 42,392 Shares of Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,192,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AppHarvest Price Performance
Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.11.
AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest
About AppHarvest
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppHarvest (APPH)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.