Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Sells $104,148.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,418,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of LQDT opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $28.73.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 20.58%.
Several research firms have commented on LQDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
