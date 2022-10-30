Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after buying an additional 91,185 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

