iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 90,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

