iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Holdings Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

iStar Stock Up 3.6 %

iStar Announces Dividend

STAR stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

iStar Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

