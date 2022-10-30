Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.43 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

