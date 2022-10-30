Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 128.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

