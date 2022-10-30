Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,890 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,065,000 after buying an additional 1,247,260 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $459.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

