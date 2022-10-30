Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $158,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

