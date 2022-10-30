Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

JNJ stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

