Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 113,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.85.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

