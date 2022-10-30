Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kforce by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

KFRC opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

