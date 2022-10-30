Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,431,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 790,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,030,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,724,000 after purchasing an additional 671,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.6 %

PHG opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $48.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($38.78) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

