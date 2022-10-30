Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LANC shares. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LANC opened at $181.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.14 and its 200-day moving average is $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.11. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $181.53.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 98.46%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

