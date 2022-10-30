Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

