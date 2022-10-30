Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

