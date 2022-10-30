Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,461 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 29,275 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,134 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

