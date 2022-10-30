Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $459.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average is $172.27.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

