Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.50 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAC. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

LAC opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

