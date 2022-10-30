M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,986,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 380,484 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 305,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 102,783 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $3,677,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 76,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.01. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

