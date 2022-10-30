Mason & Associates Inc Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,096.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after buying an additional 8,195,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Stories
