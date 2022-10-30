Mason & Associates Inc Sells 1,688 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mason & Associates Inc decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,024,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,643,975,000 after buying an additional 1,538,961 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 34,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 307,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $151.69.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

