Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam increased its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.45. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

