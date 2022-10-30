Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.45. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

