Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,865 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $119,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average of $261.45. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

