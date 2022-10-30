Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.45.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

