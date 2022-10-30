Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,539 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,038,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.45. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

