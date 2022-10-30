Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410,337 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $381,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.45. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.