Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 11.3% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 31,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 343,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 327,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

