Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,771 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.45. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

