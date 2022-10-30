Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,255,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 227,595 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,606,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 177,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,703,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

