Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,157 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 10.4% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

