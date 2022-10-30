Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total transaction of $1,892,772.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,227,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,036,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,223,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,254,037.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $234.27 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MORN. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

