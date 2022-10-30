NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 237.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $323,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,913 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after buying an additional 117,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

