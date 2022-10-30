NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU opened at $303.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $360.77.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $723.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

