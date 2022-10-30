News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in News by 71.2% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after buying an additional 3,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in News by 6,064.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,132,000 after buying an additional 2,786,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in News by 90,759.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 1,498,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $16.91 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

See Also

