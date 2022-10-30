O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 371,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.3 %

OI stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

