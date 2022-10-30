Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 602.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Okta by 24.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ OKTA opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.26. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $272.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
