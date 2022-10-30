Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OFIX opened at $15.85 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $315.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

