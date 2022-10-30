Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at about $8,320,000. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 466.6% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,399,806 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,776,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 839,836 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,595,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 690,971 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBI. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 4.1 %

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,126.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 49,335 shares of company stock valued at $156,426 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $525.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

