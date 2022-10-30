Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 4,330.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $2,293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,303,530.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $2,293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,303,530.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 27,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $954,270.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,691.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,176,035 shares of company stock valued at $41,949,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. BTIG Research increased their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

