Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 152.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 364.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $54.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $98.98.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,839 in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

