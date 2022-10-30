ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $22,096,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 984,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after buying an additional 931,001 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

