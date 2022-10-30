ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

