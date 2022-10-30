ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 961,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

