ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,740. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

