ProShare Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 855.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

